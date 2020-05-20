Passion for music leads Billings Central grad toward future in education

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The most impressive thing about Marian Kale's musical talents isn't that she plays both strings and woodwinds at an award-worthy level.

"She wants to be there to help create that welcoming environment for everyone," said Billings Central Catholic High music teacher Codie Wahrman. "Her biggest thing is not about herself ... she's very much concerned about the well-being of her classmates."

Those traits will serve Kale, who will graduate from Central on Sunday, well in her pursuit of a career in music education. It's a fitting goal for someone who picked up the violin at age 3 after the instrument caught her ear on the radio, then began learning the saxophone in middle school, in part so she could participate in different bands.

"I think it's really important not to have a narrow mindset," she said.

That spills out to other areas of her education. Kale plans to major in both music and history at the University of Montana, picking the latter because of her interest in tracing themes across historical periods. It helps explain how she's earned a black belt in karate, and how she's dealt well with losing senior year milestones to the COVID-19 pandemic that's shuttered school buildings across the country.