Connie Wardell had the spirit of pugilist; she didn't back down and she didn't give up.
Wardell, a longtime activist, volunteer and leader in Billings, died on Oct. 16. She was 84. A memorial service has been set for 2 p.m., Jan. 4 at King of Glory Lutheran Church, 4125 Grand Ave. in Billings.
Wardell served on numerous boards and committees in town, was elected to the School District 2 board in 2010, was a member of the League of Women Voters, served on the BillingsWork Workforce Council, the West End Task Force and the Billings Senior Citizens board.
"She was particularly interested in serving the disadvantaged and disenfranchised, the young and old who often did not have a strong voice in the community and helping them to create self-sufficiency through jobs and education," said her son, Jeff Stoddard.
Greta Besch Moen, chairwoman of the SD2 board, remembered Wardell's ability to dig in and fight for what she believed in. If trustees were going to debate Wardell on the board, they needed to back up their arguments with facts and figures or be ready to change their position, Besch Moen said.
"I appreciated her tenacity," she said.
That fighting spirit was born of necessity.
Wardell divorced in 1976 and became the main financial support for her family, working "incredibly long hours, because she wanted her boys to live in a good neighborhood and go to the best public schools," Stoddard said.
Growing up in the 1940s and 1950s, and especially as a single mother in the 1970s, she had to work hard to be taken seriously in the work and community realms she found herself.
"My mom fought against these institutional barriers and perceptions and proved that women could compete in a man's world by reading more, working harder, and showing the true grit that Montana women can bring to bear in any situation," Stoddard said.
Those qualities were noticed by those who worked with her. She was remembered fondly by city council members and city staff for her directness and her persistence at Monday night's council meeting.
Mayor Bill Cole highlighted Wardell's contributions to the city and noted that Billings will miss her.
Billings Police Chief Rich St. John remembered her for the "character and flavor" she brought to every meeting she attended.
"Whether you agreed with her or not, she certainly was a champion for the community," he said.
Cathy Inglett served with Wardell on the Billings Senior Citizen Board; Inglett is board secretary and Wardell was an alternate on the board.
Inglett talked about Wardell's intelligence and her ability to get people to see a little further than they typically would.
"She knew a lot about everything," she said. "We don't envision things the way she could."
She had a big heart to go along with her sharp mind, Stoddard said. Wardell cared about everyone regardless of that person's station in life, a view that was born of her faith.
"She felt helping people and serving them was the godly thing to do," he said.