'Pattycakes' the clown to host one-man virtual circus to raise money for Shrine

'Pattycakes' the clown to host one-man virtual circus to raise money for Shrine

Patrick Branger performs as "Pattycakes"

Patrick Branger performs as "Pattycakes" during a skit competition at the Pacific Northwest Shrine Association convention at the Al Bedoo Shrine in August.

 CASEY PAGE, Gazette Staff

Local performer Patrick Branger, known as "Pattycakes" the clown, is hosting a one-man virtual circus on Facebook Live on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Patrick Branger performs as "Pattycakes"

Patrick Branger performs as "Pattycakes" during a skit competition at the Pacific Northwest Shrine Association convention at the Al Bedoo Shrine in 2016.

This hour-long free show is presented by Branger's company, Montana Premiere Entertainment, to support the Al Bedoo Shrine.

The 2020 circus was originally scheduled for April 1-5, but has been postponed with no new date set yet.

Patrick Branger performs as "Pattycakes"

Patrick Branger performs as "Pattycakes" with Aaron Larson as "Tex" during a skit competition at the Pacific Northwest Shrine Association convention at the Al Bedoo Shrine in August.

To view the show, go to the Montana Premiere Entertainment Facebook page.

Donations are being accepted via Venmo at patrick-branger or PayPal pattycakestheclown@yahoo.com.

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News