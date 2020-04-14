'Pattycakes' the clown to host one-man virtual circus to raise money for Shrine

Local performer Patrick Branger, known as "Pattycakes" the clown, is hosting a one-man virtual circus on Facebook Live on Wednesday at 1 p.m.
This hour-long free show is presented by Branger's company, Montana Premiere Entertainment, to support the Al Bedoo Shrine.
The 2020 circus was originally scheduled for April 1-5, but has been postponed with no new date set yet.
To view the show, go to the Montana Premiere Entertainment Facebook page.
Donations are being accepted via Venmo at patrick-branger or PayPal pattycakestheclown@yahoo.com.
