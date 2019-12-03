Wednesday through Friday, asphalt milling and paving at the intersection of Johnson Lane and North Frontage Road in Lockwood will cause long delays and traffic congestion.
The work by Knife River Construction will take place overnight from 6 p.m. to approximately 6 a.m.
In a press release, the Montana Department of Transportation said drivers should expect long delays and congestion through the course of the work. Drivers should use the North Frontage Road for interstate access at the Lockwood Interchange (452) or other alternate routes to avoid the area.
Work crews, equipment and signs indicating reduced speed limits will be present throughout the work zone. Project work will be weather dependent.