Pawlowskis awarded Bright N’ Beautiful’s 2020 Community Star Award

Amy and Jason Pawlowski, heads of the Liberty & Vine Downtown Billings Cleanup team, were recognized with Bright N’ Beautiful’s 2020 Community Star Award. The annual award is given to those who have made valuable contributions to the beauty and well-being of Billings and Yellowstone County.

Describing themselves as “true believers in the spirit of Billings,” the Liberty & Vine Country Store owners converted a 1914 brick warehouse on historic Montana Avenue in 2018.

Last January, Amy posted a video on the store’s Facebook page showing a litter-strewn Montana Avenue, describing it as “shameful” and “embarrassing." Amy and Jason established a monthly Sunday morning litter clean up event, inviting other business owners and friends to join them. Over the last challenging year, they have carried on with litter cleanups; neighboring businesses sometimes taking the lead and other organizations contributing as sponsors.

“We do believe by relying on each other and working together, we can make a difference in Billings,” says Amy.

“They are determined to create a better Billings with their friendly, hands-on approach to downtown problems,” said Bright N’ Beautiful executive director Joanie Tooley.

To join the next Liberty & Vine Downtown Cleanup, meet in the parking lot on Sunday, Feb. 7 at 8:00 a.m., clean up until 10 a.m., and stay for refreshments. Visit Liberty & Vine Country Store on Facebook, www.libertyandvine.com, or call 406-534-8667.

