Pay-what-you-can restaurant to open in downtown Billings

“Our primary focus will be keeping people safe and healthy,” she said.

However, the restaurant will eventually do take-out orders. Starting Dec. 14 and going until Christmas Eve. Moyer will be preparing pay-what-you-can meals to deliver to families.

Moyer hopes that the Billings community will view the restaurant as a destination, not only a place to get a locally sourced meal, but a place to make a difference.

"We don’t want to be just a place of just one sector of Billings, we want to be here for everyone," she said.

The restaurant is pay-what-you-can, or want, with suggested prices for meals.

You can pay it forward for others, or do some light work, like dishwashing, in exchange for a meal.

“We want to be a place where people come for community and to make an impact,” she said.

In keeping with that, Moyer wants to hire individuals facing barriers to employment, like people experiencing homelessness or people recently incarcerated. Much of the workforce will be volunteer but the kitchen crew will be steady employees.

“I’m passionate about everyone who works here being reflected in who comes in,” she said.