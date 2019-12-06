A man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car on Sixth Avenue North Friday afternoon.
A white sedan driving west on Sixth Avenue North hit a 50-year-old man who was crossing the street near the intersection of Sixth Avenue North and North 27th Street and kept driving, according to Billings Fire Department Capt. Chase Little. The man was taken to a Billings hospital with minor injuries.
You have free articles remaining.
Little emphasized the importance of using the crosswalk at the North 27th Street intersection, since many pedestrians walk in the area and both Sixth Avenue North and North 27th Street are high-traffic streets.
The call was dispatched around 4 p.m. Friday afternoon. The Billings Fire Department, the Billings Police Department and American Medical Response responded to the scene.