Pedestrian in the hospital after being hit on Central Avenue

A man is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle on the West End Wednesday night.

Billings police responded to the 1700 block of Central Avenue around 9 p.m., near the entrance to Sunset Memorial Gardens. The investigation into the crash is still ongoing, but a man was taken to the hospital by American Medical Response, according to a tweet from BPD Sgt. Glenn Gunther.

Gunther told the Gazette that investigators were still waiting to get an update on the extent of the man’s injuries. He could not provide any further details at this time.

Police cruisers had Central Avenue closed off from 15th Street West to 19th Street West as of 10 p.m., with debris still littering the road. Gunther is asking drivers to avoid the area.

Along with BPD and AMR, the Billings Fire Department responded to the scene.

A pedestrian was also hospitalized last Wednesday after walking into traffic on Grand Avenue, according to a tweet from BPD.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.