A train struck and killed a man Tuesday morning at a railroad crossing in downtown Billings.

The train struck the man at little after 5 a.m. at the railroad crossing on South 29th Street, which remained closed until around 9:30, according to the Billings Police Department.

BPD officers, along with Yellowstone County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene. The name of the man, who was declared dead by the time first responders reached him, has yet to be released. BPD is investigating the fatality.

The last time a train fatally struck a pedestrian in Yellowstone County, according to data from the Federal Railroad Administration, was in March 2021. From 2020 through 2022, per the FRA, trains killed at least 19 pedestrians statewide.

In October 2022, a train hit a Billings woman at the North 28th Street crossing. The woman survived, the Gazette previously reported, but she went to the hospital with a head injury.