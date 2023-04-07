A pickup truck struck and killed a man Thursday night in the Billings Heights.

As of Friday, the fatality remained under investigation by the Billings Police Department, and detectives are still trying to identify the man who was apparently walking in the road. Thursday’s death is at least the second pedestrian killed in Billings this year.

First responders shut down the southbound lane of Main Street near East Airport Road on Thursday night. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the road remained closed for investigators into early Friday morning.

A 49-year-old man was driving a Toyota Tundra that hit the victim, BPD Lt. Matt Lennick told the Gazette in an email, who according to initial reports was wearing dark clothes and walking in the roadway on Main Street. Nothing in investigators’ initial reports shows a suspicion that drugs or alcohol may have been factors in the crash, Lennick said.

In February, a train fatally struck a man at a Downtown Billings crossing on South 29th Street. First responders pronounced him dead at the scene from his injuries; he was the first person killed by a train in Yellowstone County since March 2021.

Last year, 18 pedestrians were killed on Montana's roads, according to preliminary data from Montana Highway Patrol. Pedestrian deaths made up about 9% of the 207 fatalities recorded by the Montana Department of Transportation in 2022.