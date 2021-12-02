Pedestrian killed Wednesday ID'd by coroner

The Yellowstone County Coroner has identified a Pryor man killed Wednesday night after being struck by a vehicle on the 5400 block of Midland Road at about 5 p.m.

Jerry Neal Fat Lip, 59, died after at the scene, according to the county coroner. Fat Lip died at the scene.

Billings Police responded to the crash. Preliminary information from the city’s fatal crash investigation team said a Ford F-150, driven by a 60-year-old man from Billings, was travelling east on Midland Road when he struck Flatlap who was walking in the eastbound lane. There were no other occupants in the vehicle or injuries reported.

No arrests or charges have been made in connection to the crash and the investigation remains active and on-going.

