 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pedestrian struck and killed Christmas Eve in Billings identified
0 Comments
alert

Pedestrian struck and killed Christmas Eve in Billings identified

  • 0

The man killed Friday in Billings after a Jeep struck him near Riverfront Park has been identified.

Rick Butler, 60, died of blunt force trauma at around 12:30 a.m. on Christmas Eve, Yellowstone County Deputy Assistant Coroner Valerie Juhl told the Gazette.

The Jeep, driven by a 60-year-old woman, was going west on South Frontage Road, according to preliminary evidence gathered by Billings detectives. The SUV hit Butler, who was reportedly walking in the westbound lane of the road.

First responders were immediately dispatched to the scene, where they found Butler unconscious and not breathing. He was soon after pronounced dead. The driver of the Jeep was not harmed in the crash.

The investigation into Butler’s death is still ongoing, Billings Police Lt. Brandon Wooley wrote in a statement released Tuesday, and no arrests have been made nor charges filed. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
7
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

South Africa funeral directors promote vaccination

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News