Pedestrian struck by car in Downtown Billings

Pedestrian struck by car in Downtown Billings

Broken windshield

The windshield of a Cadillac is broken after allegedly striking a pedestrian in Billings on Tuesday. One person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

A man is in the hospital after being struck by a car at a Downtown crosswalk Tuesday night.

Billings Police Sgt. Harley Cagle said the man’s injuries are not life-threatening, and he was hit while walking south on the intersection of North 27th Street and 1st Avenue North. According to Cagle, a woman driving a black Cadillac sedan was turning to make a left onto 1st Avenue North when she hit the man.

“She said she didn’t see him,” Cagle said.

Billings police, Billings Fire Department crews and American Medical Response arrived at the scene around 8:40 p.m., and briefly closed access to First Avenue North at the intersection while providing the man with first aid.

Cagle said alcohol might be a factor in the man getting hit, and the driver of the Cadillac has been taken to the county’s DUI processing center.

