Pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations begin at Cedar Hall, 200 doses administered

Yellowstone County reached yet another milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic with the first mass pediatric vaccinations clinic opening its doors early Saturday morning.
Families lined up outside of Cedar Hall before doors were planned to open at 9 a.m., said Dr. Garth Brand, family medicine doctor at RiverStone Health.
“This is a really big marker for getting to herd immunity through vaccination. This (age group) has been a really big gap and it’s been a really big risk as a parent,” Brand said, who earlier vaccinated his own son.
RiverStone Health announced the rollout of COVID vaccinations for kids age five to 11 earlier this month. The announcement came after the Food and Drug Administration approved emergency use authorization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended two doses of the Pfizer vaccine at one-third the size of the dose for adults.
Though it is uncommon for young children to develop severe disease from COVID-19, or die from it, that number is not zero. Nation-wide, since the start of the pandemic 1.9 million children have been infected with COVID, 8,300 resulted in hospitalizations and 93 kids have died due to severe COVID illnesses.
Families sat huddled throughout the gymnasium with their children for 15 minutes after the shot to ensure no one had adverse reactions.
The reasoning for vaccinating their young kids varied, ranging from protecting family members battling cancer to personal stories of long-COVID symptoms to simply wanting to get their child’s school environment back to normal.
Kids getting ready for vaccination filed in in with parents and siblings before being directed to red chairs, strategically positioned next to buckets of colorful suckers. Therapy dogs wandered to the kids who seemed the most stressed.
With knees pulled to his chest and heaving gasps providing a crescendo to the needle approaching his arm, one little boy watched closely with eyes wide and full of tears. Right next to him was Layla, a nine year old black lab, waiting patiently for the flood of pets that would come immediately after the jab.
Amazingly, no screaming followed as he melted into the black fur of the therapy dog.
Later, Layla led her handler to a staff member sitting quietly at the edge of the privacy curtains. The worker leaned in closely to give a few strokes to the tail-wagging K-9.
“See, don’t overlook the staff,” said Harry Schlitz, leader of the Montana chapter of HOPE Animal-Assisted Crisis Response. “The dogs will come and sit by those with the most stress. Even if we can’t see it, they can sense it.”
The non-profit works to train and certify dogs and handlers to provide emotional comfort and support to people affected by crises.
Montana has only three teams to serve the state. Nation-wide, 300 teams of handlers and dogs rush to disasters to help soothe those in distress.
Schlitz and his teams recently returned from a two week stint in Boulder following the Colorado supermarket shooting where 10 lives were lost. Before that, Schlitz and his teams were in Florida, helping soothe those who lost homes and families in the Surfside condominium collapse.
Among the dogs and doctors was Kelan Rivers, a nursing student with Montana State University Billings, volunteered for the Saturday clinic, and commented on the importance of vaccinating kids.
“The only way we can stop the spread of COVID is through vaccination, and with kids, well you know, how they communicate is a little unhygienic,” Rivers said.
Rivers volunteered not only for the experience, but because he wanted to witness history being made.
“It’s a good opportunity to get experience and it’s fun to be a part of. I mean, this is history,” Rivers said.
By the end of the clinic about 200 vaccinations had been administered.