Pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations begin at Cedar Hall, 200 doses administered

The reasoning for vaccinating their young kids varied, ranging from protecting family members battling cancer to personal stories of long-COVID symptoms to simply wanting to get their child’s school environment back to normal.

Kids getting ready for vaccination filed in in with parents and siblings before being directed to red chairs, strategically positioned next to buckets of colorful suckers. Therapy dogs wandered to the kids who seemed the most stressed.

With knees pulled to his chest and heaving gasps providing a crescendo to the needle approaching his arm, one little boy watched closely with eyes wide and full of tears. Right next to him was Layla, a nine year old black lab, waiting patiently for the flood of pets that would come immediately after the jab.

Amazingly, no screaming followed as he melted into the black fur of the therapy dog.

Later, Layla led her handler to a staff member sitting quietly at the edge of the privacy curtains. The worker leaned in closely to give a few strokes to the tail-wagging K-9.

“See, don’t overlook the staff,” said Harry Schlitz, leader of the Montana chapter of HOPE Animal-Assisted Crisis Response. “The dogs will come and sit by those with the most stress. Even if we can’t see it, they can sense it.”