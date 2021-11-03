Pediatric vaccinations soon to begin, October marks the worst month of the pandemic

“The more of those children that get vaccinated, the safer it will be for not only their family members, but also for their teachers, and other school staff,” Felton said. “The vaccine is by far the most effective measure we can take to slow the spread of this disease.”

At the Wednesday press conference, Yellowstone County had not yet received the first allocation of pediatric vaccinations, and the number of doses the county will receive is unknown.

Still, mass clinics for pediatric vaccinations are set for Nov. 13 and 20 at Cedar Hall at Metra Park. Clinics for second doses will follow three weeks later.

Vaccination clinics on school campuses have been discussed with superintendents in the county, Felton said.

“We’ll likely work with the schools to do before- and after-school clinics…the easier we are to make it for people the more likely they are to get vaccinated,” Felton said.

The worst month so far