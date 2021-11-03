Pediatric vaccinations soon to begin, October marks the worst month of the pandemic

RiverStone Health announced the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines for children ages five to 11 as Yellowstone County’s most devastating month for COVID deaths and hospitalizations so far comes to an end.
The rollout comes after an emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration was announced Friday and a recommendation from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention was announced on Tuesday for two doses of the Pfizer vaccine for the age group.
The doses are administered three weeks apart and are one-third the size of the dose for adults.
Though it is uncommon for young children to develop severe disease from COVID-19, or die from it, that number is not zero, said Yellowstone County Public Health Officer John Felton.
During the week ending Oct. 9, 2021, 65 COVID cases were reported in kids aged six to 10 in Yellowstone County. Throughout the entire month of October, 397 kids in the same age range tested positive for COVID.
Nationwide, the week ending Oct. 28, at least 24% of new cases were in children, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Children are often asymptomatic or present mild symptoms, but they can spread the virus to other, more vulnerable populations.
“The more of those children that get vaccinated, the safer it will be for not only their family members, but also for their teachers, and other school staff,” Felton said. “The vaccine is by far the most effective measure we can take to slow the spread of this disease.”
At the Wednesday press conference, Yellowstone County had not yet received the first allocation of pediatric vaccinations, and the number of doses the county will receive is unknown.
Still, mass clinics for pediatric vaccinations are set for Nov. 13 and 20 at Cedar Hall at Metra Park. Clinics for second doses will follow three weeks later.
Vaccination clinics on school campuses have been discussed with superintendents in the county, Felton said.
“We’ll likely work with the schools to do before- and after-school clinics…the easier we are to make it for people the more likely they are to get vaccinated,” Felton said.
The worst month so far
In October 2021, more Yellowstone County residents died from COVID-19 than in any other month, Felton said. And on Nov. 1, two more residents died.
“There are more than 400 families grieving the loss of a loved one,” Felton said.
Statewide, 30 Montanans died of COVID-19 related illness between Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 and Wednesday Nov. 3. 2021. During October, at least 374 Montanans died from COVID.
An average of 130 COVID positive patients were hospitalized every day in Yellowstone County with a daily high of 153 inpatients on Oct. 13.
The month brought an average of 38 COVID positive patients into intensive care units every day in the county. Of those, an average of 27 patients were ventilated daily, the most of any month of the pandemic.
In October, 82% of those hospitalized with COVID were unvaccinated.
“We might think that with the increase of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations and deaths during the month of October, due largely to the highly transmissible Delta variant, that we’d have seen an increase in the number of people choosing to start their vaccine series. This has not been the case,” Felton said.
More first doses were administered in September than in October.
“The vaccine hesitant group is really what we’re slogging through now,” Felton said. “For that vaccine resistant group many of those folks are very adamant in their determination not to get vaccinated. What I truly hope is that those families don’t experience death and significant long-term difficulties.”
Walk-in Vaccination Clinics
• Nov. 4, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the main RiverStone Health campus, 123 S. 27th St., in the four-story building.
• Nov. 9, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., in Cedar Hall at MetraPark.
• Nov. 11, 4-6:30 p.m., in Cedar Hall at MetraPark.
• Nov. 16, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Cedar Hall.
• Nov. 18, 4-6:30 p.m. in Cedar Hall.
• Nov. 23, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Cedar Hall.
• Nov. 30, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Cedar Hall.
• Decc 2, 4 – 6:30 p.m. in Cedar Hall.
• Decc 9, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27th St. in the four-story building.
• Decc 30, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27th S.t, in the four-story building.
Family & Pediatric walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics:
• Nov. 13, 9 a.m. – noon in Cedar Hall at MetraPark. First dose.
• Nov. 20, 9 a.m. – noon in Cedar Hall at MetraPark. First dose.
• Dec. 4, 9 a.m. – noon in Cedar Hall at MetraPark. Second dose.
• Dec. 11, 9 a.m. – noon in Cedar Hall at MetraPark. Second dose.