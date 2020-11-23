Pedro Hernandez, retired justice of the peace, dies

Three years after retiring, former Yellowstone County Justice of the Peace Pedro Hernandez has died.
The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office offered its condolences in a Facebook post published Monday morning.
"It is with great sadness that we learned today of the passing of former Yellowstone County Justice Court Judge, Pedro Hernandez," the announcement said. "Your impact in this community goes far and wide. Our thoughts and prayers are with your family during this time."
At the time his retirement was announced in Sept. 2017, Hernandez was 76 and had worked as a judge for 42 years. He said at the time that he was the longest elected judge in Montana.
Support Local Journalism
Hernandez was appointed in 1975 to fill a vacancy. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. Hernandez studied criminal and juvenile justice at Eastern Montana College, now known as Montana State University Billings.
In 1970, Hernandez became a police officer before taking a job in 1972 as a probation officer for the 13th Judicial District.
Hernandez did not have a law degree, which is not a requirement for a justice of the peace.
Hernandez said in the past he met all of the education requirements to serve as judge, completed mandatory training and testing and maintained his certification as required by the Montana Supreme Court.
At the time of his retirement he was a member of the Yellowstone County Bar Association, the American Bar Association and the American Judges Association.
Hernandez was preceded in death by multiple siblings, at least some of whom were born in Del Rio, Texas, before the family moved to Hardin in the late 1940s.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.