Pedro Hernandez, retired justice of the peace, dies

Three years after retiring, former Yellowstone County Justice of the Peace Pedro Hernandez has died.

The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office offered its condolences in a Facebook post published Monday morning.

"It is with great sadness that we learned today of the passing of former Yellowstone County Justice Court Judge, Pedro Hernandez," the announcement said. "Your impact in this community goes far and wide. Our thoughts and prayers are with your family during this time."

At the time his retirement was announced in Sept. 2017, Hernandez was 76 and had worked as a judge for 42 years. He said at the time that he was the longest elected judge in Montana.

Hernandez was appointed in 1975 to fill a vacancy. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. Hernandez studied criminal and juvenile justice at Eastern Montana College, now known as Montana State University Billings.

In 1970, Hernandez became a police officer before taking a job in 1972 as a probation officer for the 13th Judicial District.

Hernandez did not have a law degree, which is not a requirement for a justice of the peace.