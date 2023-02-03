Despite the Chinese government’s insistence that its balloon discovered hovering over Montana this week was just a weather balloon blown off course, the Pentagon repeated Friday that it was an unlawful surveillance aircraft.

The high-altitude spy balloon, which was spotted above Billings Wednesday afternoon, prompted a “ground stop” of air traffic at several regional airports forcing the cancellation or diversion of several commercial flights.

Armed fighter jets were scrambled to identify and track the balloon, along with radar surveillance AWACS aircraft and two refueling tankers.

The balloon apparently floated over the Aleutian Islands, over Canada and then into mainland U.S. airspace. By Friday afternoon, the balloon had continued east into the central part of the United States, said Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder.

Montana is a particularly sensitive area because it is home to Malmstrom Air Force Base, host to one of the nation’s three nuclear silo missile fields.

“We know it’s a surveillance balloon, and we know that it has violated U.S. airspace, and violated international law, which is unacceptable,” the general said during a press briefing from the Pentagon. “And, we have conveyed this directly to the PRC (People’s Republic of China) at multiple levels.”

The international incident prompted U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to cancel a planned trip to Beijing Friday that was designed to ease mounting U.S.-China tensions.

The Pentagon declined on Wednesday to shoot down the spy balloon out of caution for civilians and property on the ground.

“Because it’s big enough that, in reviewing our approach, we do recognize that any potential debris field would be significant and potentially cause civilian injuries or deaths or significant property damage,” he said.

The Republic of China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday issued a statement alleging the balloon was used strictly for “meteorological research.”

China blamed atmospheric winds called “Westerlies” and the balloon’s “limited self-steering capacity” as reasons the airship “deviated from its planned course."

“The Chinese side regrets the unintended entry of the airship into U.S. airspace due to force majeure,” the ministry said. Force majeure is a legal term allowing for an extraordinary and unforeseeable event to exempt a party from fulfilling its part of an agreement.

“The Chinese side will continue communicating with the U.S. side and properly handle this unexpected situation caused by force majeure,” the ministry said.

The balloon had probably been over the United States for several days, Brig. Gen. Ryder said.

“Once the balloon was detected, we acted immediately to protect against the collection of sensitive information, and I'll just leave it at that,” he added.

Other foreign surveillance balloons have crossed into United States airspace, he said.

“That information is classified,” he said. “…I can confirm that there have been other incidents.”

Asked why those balloons weren’t announced like this one was, he said, “we’re certainly aware of photos of it being posted online.”

The general also contradicted China’s assertion the balloon simply blew off course.

“The balloon is maneuverable. Clearly, it's violated U.S. airspace,” he said.

President Joe Biden was briefed and asked the military to present options, according to a senior administration official, who was also not authorized to publicly discuss sensitive information. The senior defense official said the U.S. prepared fighter jets, including F-22s, to shoot down the balloon if ordered, the AP reported.

Despite the Pentagon’s assessment that shooting down the balloon could unnecessarily harm civilians and personal property, Montana’s newest Representative Ryan Zinke offered to shoot it down himself.

“The Chinese spy balloon is clear provocation. In Montana we do not bow. We shoot it down. Take the shot,” he insisted in a tweet. He later tweeted he’d pull the trigger himself “if they let me.”

“If the Chinese can’t deflate it, we should deflate it for them,” he said on the Benny Johnson show.

“In this case it doesn’t seem like we were doing anything about it,” he said. “Again, I’m for shooting it down. We should have shot it down a long time ago…If we can’t handle a balloon how are we going to handle the Chinese?”

On Friday, Democratic Montana Sen. Jon Tester, chairman of the Defense Appropriations Subcommittee, issued a statement.

“This provocation is completely unacceptable, and I am in close contact with Department of Defense and Intelligence officials," Tester said.

He said his defense subcommittee will hold a hearing demanding answers from the Biden Administration about the spy balloon.

“China’s actions are a clear threat to those values and to America’s national security, and I’m demanding answers from the Biden Administration. I will be pulling people before my committee to get real answers on how this happened, and how we can prevent it from ever happening again.”

In a letter sent Thursday to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., wrote: “The fact that this balloon was occupying Montana airspace creates significant concern that Malmstrom Air Force Base and the United States’ intercontinental ballistic missile fields are the target of this intelligence gathering mission. ... It is vital to establish the flight path of this balloon, any compromised U.S. national security assets, and all telecom or IT infrastructure on the ground within the U.S. that this spy balloon was utilizing.”

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte also issued a statement.

“I received an informational briefing yesterday (Wednesday) on the situation involving a suspected Chinese spy balloon flying over Montana. From the spy balloon to the Chinese Communist Party spying on Americans through TikTok to CCP-linked companies buying American farmland, I’m deeply troubled by the constant stream of alarming developments for our national security.”

Montana Republican Rep. Matt Rosendale on Friday sent a letter to U.S. Department of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin demanding a briefing "regarding the Chinese balloon flying over Montana potentially conduction spy operations."

Rosendale said he was particularly concerned about surveillance of Malmstrom Air Force Base in his district, which operates, maintains, and secures Minuteman III ICBMs.

“This incident is only the most recent example of China’s brazen espionage attempt — it is abundantly clear that the Chinese Communist Party is engaging in a multilayered approach to spy on Americans,” the letter stated. “The Biden Administration must do more to prevent the Chinese Communist Party from targeting Americans. The Biden Administration must determine how to take this balloon down safely, identify the true purpose of it, and analyze the information they have already collected from the balloon.”