People's Community Outreach to host picnic in the park

People’s Community Outreach is Hosting its 6th Annual Picnic in the Park. The entire community is invited to join at South Park in Billings on September 3, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"We are excited to announce that we will have over 15 Community Partners at the event who are ready to share the services, and resources they offer to our community," the group wrote in a press release Monday. "This year’s partners include organizations that have resources available for, our low income, veteran, homeless, and senior populations. We also will have representatives from our Military to discuss opportunities for recruiting."

The event will include a free clothing giveaway, lunch, a scavenger hunt, games and chances to win prizes and giveaways. Live entertainment is provided by World Famous Gordy Collins and others during the event.

People’s Community Outreach works to connect people to needed resources and to provide an opportunity for the whole community to come together and support each other.

In the last five years People’s Community Outreach has provided 3,288 meals, filled 585 backpacks with school supplies, provided 116 haircuts, given out 1,006 family photos, 400 dental hygiene packets, and given out 25,710 items of clothing, blankets, shoes, and coats, the group wrote.

For more information about the event: Contact Brenda Bonogofsky 406-850-9607. To volunteer the day of the event: Contact Jennifer Welton 406-850-0456. To Become a Community Partner: Contact Rebekah Selvig 406-208-3205.

