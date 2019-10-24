The person found dead inside a burned camper trailer off Blue Creek Road earlier this week died of smoke inhalation, according to Yellowstone County Coroner Cliff Mahoney.
The investigation into the fatal fire is ongoing, but the incident is not considered suspicious, Sheriff Mike Linder said Thursday afternoon.
"We don't have any indications of it being suspicious or foul play at this time," he said.
The coroner said that his office will be relying on DNA testing to confirm the identity of the fire victim because of the condition they were found in. That process will likely take several weeks, according to Mahoney.
The fire began sometime early Monday in an area off Blue Creek Road within roughly a mile of the Blue Creek Volunteer Fire Department station. When responders, including the Blue Creek Volunteer Fire Department, arrived on scene, the camper trailer was engulfed in flames.
The sheriff said earlier this week that his agency was called out to the fire at around 5:30 a.m. After the fire was extinguished a person's body was found inside the camper trailer and then taken to the state medical examiner's office in Billings.