Person of interest arrested in connection with Shepherd area; man found near search area

Beene said she was in her house when she heard a sheriff's deputy say "Stop, freeze." Before that she was unaware of the situation unfolding nearby.

Police believed at the time the suspects had ran away from the truck armed with a rifle, according to St. John. Law enforcement located the vehicle, but no witnesses who could see where they fled.

Beene said law enforcement communicated well with her and were respectful. That, combined with the fact that she comes from a law enforcement family, kept her stress levels relatively low throughout the morning.

At one point law enforcement explained to her that despite her assurance no one was in her home, they still needed to search since there was a chance she could be held against her will. Later she said an officer asked her for a ladder and explained that he wanted to get on her roof to use a high-powered scope to scan the area below.

She said Sahara Drive is a safe neighborhood populated by people who have lived there for decades. Multiple times a day drivers go down the street not realizing it’s a dead end.

Over the course of her life Beene said she's lived in several major cities and almost two dozen residences and nothing like this has ever happened to her. "I think it was completely random, a freak thing.”