Person of interest arrested in connection with Shepherd area shooting

A person of interest in a Shepherd shooting and vehicle theft was arrested Thursday evening in Billings by police in the area of Alkali Creek and Tumbleweed Drive. He could be one of the two men being hunted most of the day in a multi-agency search in the Heights aided by drones and dogs.
Police had been looking for someone matching the man's description and one other male suspect since at least 9 a.m. Thursday.
The man was arrested on a probation violation warrant, but Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said he matched part of a description law enforcement had of a person that might have been involved in the incidents in Shepherd. Linder specified that he considered the man a person of interest, as opposed to a suspect.
Multiple people reported sighting the shirtless man throughout the afternoon in the Heights area, and law enforcement kept following up until they found him late in the afternoon, according to the sheriff.
"We had officers and deputies in the area already so they were able to get over there and scoop him up right away," Linder said. Before his arrest the man emerged from brush and trees, and Linder said he might have tried to run on foot before he was finally arrested.
Thursday morning, law enforcement called off a search after law enforcement spent more than three hours scouring a heavily wooded portion of the Heights where the Rims run along Alkali Creek. The search began at around 9 a.m. and ended about 12:15 p.m.
During the search, police warned residents of the area to stay in their homes, lock their doors and call law enforcement if they saw anything suspicious. Warnings were also given using the county's CodeRED emergency alert app, which notified residents near the search area to shelter in place.
A blue Toyota pickup truck connected to a shooting in Shepherd had been ditched in a neighborhood.
The shooting in Shepherd left a 60-year-old Yellowstone County man with what Linder described as injuries that did not appear life threatening from a being shot once.
The shooting victim witnessed someone stealing an ATV ramp from his vehicle and then followed the suspects, according to Linder.
During the morning search, Billings Police Department Chief Rich St. John told media he believed the property owner confronted the thieves and pursued them in a vehicle.
The shooting happened on the 7000 block of Highway 312 at roughly 9 a.m., according to Linder.
Police believe the man was shot by someone in the passenger seat of the blue Toyota pickup truck that later prompted the Alkali Creek search after it was found abandoned in a Heights neighborhood. According to St. John, the blue Toyota is a stolen vehicle.
In a press release issued just before 4 p.m., Linder said that in addition to the shooting, the two men are also suspected in the theft of a white Ford pickup truck from a residence on Cline Road.
A blue pickup truck was seen leaving the driveway of the residence where the white pickup was stolen. The white pickup had not been found by early evening. It was last seen headed towards Billings on Highway 312 at around 9 a.m., according to Linder.
Early Thursday evening, Linder said it's possible the two suspects involved in the shooting split up, with one stealing the white truck and the other continuing in the blue truck.
Linder said the pickup stolen from Cline Road was a white 2016 Ford F350, four-door flatbed with a black, heavy-duty front bumper and grill guard. The flatbed also has a hydraulic bale handler.
"There is little doubt that these incidents and the people involved are connected," Linder said in his press release. Anyone with information or who may have seen suspicious activity or persons is asked to call city-county dispatch at 406-657-8200 or to call 911.
After the blue pickup was found abandoned in the backyard of a home on the 600 block of Sahara Drive, a dead-end cul-de-sac in the Heights, police began a search.
The search was a large part of Sahara Drive resident Marianne Beene's morning. About a minute before the pickup truck was abandoned, Beene had finished walking her dog around the lawn where the truck would drive through and then be ditched in a hurry. She said her Australian Shepherd dog Sophie has trouble with stairs, so she walks it up the slight hill in the morning when they go upstairs.
Beene said she was in her house when she heard a sheriff's deputy say "Stop, freeze." Before that she was unaware of the situation unfolding nearby.
Police believed at the time the suspects had ran away from the truck armed with a rifle, according to St. John. Law enforcement located the vehicle, but no witnesses who could see where they fled.
Beene said law enforcement communicated well with her and were respectful. That, combined with the fact that she comes from a law enforcement family, kept her stress levels relatively low throughout the morning.
At one point law enforcement explained to her that despite her assurance no one was in her home, they still needed to search since there was a chance she could be held against her will. Later she said an officer asked her for a ladder and explained that he wanted to get on her roof to use a high-powered scope to scan the area below.
She said Sahara Drive is a safe neighborhood populated by people who have lived there for decades. Multiple times a day drivers go down the street not realizing it’s a dead end.
Over the course of her life Beene said she's lived in several major cities and almost two dozen residences and nothing like this has ever happened to her. "I think it was completely random, a freak thing.”
There were no injuries to law enforcement during the search and anyone with additional information is asked to contact police dispatch, said Wooley, with the Billings Police Department.
The Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office and BPD worked together in the search effort, which involved tactical teams. The Montana Highway Patrol also assisted. The U.S. Marshals were also involved and were working on tracking down leads, according to St. John.
