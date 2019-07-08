{{featured_button_text}}

Police say several persons of interest have been identified after a Sunday afternoon shooting on Billings' South Side.

A 40-year-old Billings man was shot "multiple times" Sunday on the corner of Monroe Street and Orrel Drive around 4:30 p.m. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.  

No arrests have been made, BPD Lt. Brandon Wooley said, although police have identified multiple persons of interest as of Monday afternoon. 

Police believe the shooting was not a "random act of violence," Wooley said. He added there is no threat to public safety at this time. 

When asked if the victim was a pedestrian and whether the shooting could have been a drive-by, Wooley said it appeared to be "more complicated than that."

Wooley would not expand on any details about the man or the shooting. 

This shooting follows a string of recent gun-related violence in Billings, and happened exactly one week after a shooting in a Billings park sent three teenage boys to hospitals. 

A day later on Monday, a man was reported shooting a gun on the 200 block of South 27th Street. The man was arrested and no one was reported injured in the shooting. 

On the Fourth of July a man was arrested and has been charged with six felonies after firing multiple times into a crowded park from his front porch in the Heights. No one was injured. 

Police do not suspect a connection between Sunday's shooting and the shooting at Pioneer Park or on South 27th Street, Wooley said. 

An investigation into the Sunday shooting is ongoing. 

Night Reporter

Night reporter for The Billings Gazette.