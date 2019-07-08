Police say several persons of interest have been identified after a Sunday afternoon shooting on Billings' South Side.
A 40-year-old Billings man was shot "multiple times" Sunday on the corner of Monroe Street and Orrel Drive around 4:30 p.m. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.
No arrests have been made, BPD Lt. Brandon Wooley said, although police have identified multiple persons of interest as of Monday afternoon.
Police believe the shooting was not a "random act of violence," Wooley said. He added there is no threat to public safety at this time.
When asked if the victim was a pedestrian and whether the shooting could have been a drive-by, Wooley said it appeared to be "more complicated than that."
Wooley would not expand on any details about the man or the shooting.
This shooting follows a string of recent gun-related violence in Billings, and happened exactly one week after a shooting in a Billings park sent three teenage boys to hospitals.
A day later on Monday, a man was reported shooting a gun on the 200 block of South 27th Street. The man was arrested and no one was reported injured in the shooting.
On the Fourth of July a man was arrested and has been charged with six felonies after firing multiple times into a crowded park from his front porch in the Heights. No one was injured.
Police do not suspect a connection between Sunday's shooting and the shooting at Pioneer Park or on South 27th Street, Wooley said.
An investigation into the Sunday shooting is ongoing.