Pet deaths in Billings being investigated by animal control officers

An abnormal number of dogs in the Billings area have recently died mysteriously, possibly from overdosing on the ingredients found in Tylenol, say local investigators.

Toxicology tests on one dead dog from Billings are being performed by a state diagnostic lab in Bozeman. A photo of a hot dog that appears to be stuffed with Tylenol tablets has been circulating on local social media with hundreds of shares and comments.

“The critical factor in this whole thing is participation of the community and vet offices,” said Bailey Smith, an animal control officer with the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s office, who is leading investigation efforts.

Investigators would not say how many cases they have seen or how many dogs have become sick or died with symptoms of acetaminophen poisoning.

If a dog ingests acetaminophen-tainted food, quick treatment is essential, said Smith. Dog owners should watch for symptoms like vomiting, lethargy, panting, abdominal pain, drooling, lack of appetite, and bleeding from crevices, gums or the mouth.

Pet owners should contact veterinary professionals and are encouraged to report suspicious illnesses or deaths to help city and county officials identify trends, said Smith.

There is not an evident link between the hot dog stuffed with pills and the cases of ill and sick dogs in Yellowstone County, Smith emphasized. She could only disclose so much because the investigation is active, but said the public and pet owners should be “hyper-aware.”

Smith walks along the fence-line in her yard daily checking for items that could have been placed there.

“This is a waiting game. Hopefully nothing else comes up because that would mean no other dog gets sick or dies,” she said. The lab should submit results in about two weeks, she said.

Veterinarian Amy Lamm is assisting animal control officials and has examined two dogs so far. One had choked on a ball, but samples from the other dog were sent to the state lab.

Animal control had frozen the dog before Lamm received it, but it made it difficult for her to analyze the organs because of blood pooling and ice crystals that destroy tissue, she said.

Phill Bauer of Lockwood signed over his dog’s body to the sheriff's office for investigation, he said. The two-and-a-half year-old great pyrenees died around Jan. 26.

Bauer and his wife dropped off their daughter at school and when they returned, she screamed when they found the puppy lifeless on their back porch. That happened in the span of their 15-minute drive, Bauer said.

The dog was warm to the touch but without a pulse. He added that the temperature was in the single digits that day.

Megan Bianco posted a picture on Facebook of what appears to be a hot dog stuffed with pills. Bianco and a co-worker found the item in the backyard of a group home on North 23rd Street where they support people with developmental disabilities, she said.

They found the item on Tuesday morning, she said.

Smith encourages people who find any physical evidence to call authorities and to not touch it.

