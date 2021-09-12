Pet of the week: Ace

Ace is a large 5-year-old male Bombay cat available for adoption from Help for Homeless Pets.

Ace is very laid-back cat, and loves to be petted or just hang out with his family.

He is neutered and up to date on vaccinations.

Because Ace has been declawed, he needs to be an indoor only cat. He would do best in a home as the only cat or with another declawed cat.

To adopt Ace for $75, call Angie at 860-8735, or go to Help for Homeless Pets, located at 2910 Hannon Road. The shelter is open from 1 to 6 p.m. daily.

The shelter also has other beautiful Maine coon cross adult cats and a large variety of dogs available for adoption.

To see a list of adoptable pets or for more information about HHP, go to helpforhomelesspets.org. Information is also available on the organization’s Facebook page.

The organization is in need of clean towels, wash cloths, sheets, blankets, cat supplies, dog supplies, paper towels, bleach, laundry soap, automatic dishwasher detergent and sanitizer.

Cash donations may be made through the organization's GoFundMe page.