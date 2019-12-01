Ace is a 2-year-old tan-and-white hound mix available for adoption through Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.
The organization said the “class clown” Ace is the goofiest dog in the shelter. He loves attention and meeting new people. Ace gets along well with other dogs and would love an owner who takes him to the dog park. He's intelligent, but no one has taken the time to train him yet. He wants to learn, and a little effort will go a long way with this dog.
Ace is neutered, microchipped and current on vaccinations.
His normal adoption fee of $160 is reduced by 50% through Tuesday, Dec. 3, during the organization’s Black Friday promotion. In addition to all dog adoption fees being discounted 50%, kitten adoptions cost $25, adult cat adoptions cost $5, and fees are waived for senior citizens adopting senior animals during the promotion.
To adopt Ace for $80, call YVAS at 294-7387 or go to the shelter located at 1735 Monad Road. YVAS is open from noon to 7 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The shelter is closed on Wednesday.
YVAS is hosting Howliday Trees through Christmas. Participants may choose an ornament from Christmas trees at Big Sky Coffee Roasters and Century 21 Hometown Brokers, and purchase the wish-list items listed for a YVAS animal.
The organization needs donations of towels, blankets, wet and dry cat food, soft dog treats, hot dogs, leashes, collars, hard and soft dog toys, and cat toys. Also needed are supplies for pocket pets such as Guinea pigs, hamsters, ferrets, etc.
For more information, go to the “Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter” Facebook page or yvas.org.