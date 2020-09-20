 Skip to main content
Pet of the week: Annisette
Annisette is the pet of the week at Rez Dog Rescue.

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

Annisette is a 2-year-old female pit bull mix available for adoption through Rez Dog Rescue.

The sweet and happy dog loves to play and cuddle. She gets along with other dogs, and her foster human believes she would be okay around cats. She is small-medium sized, housetrained, spayed and current on vaccinations.

A home with a fenced yard or in the country with safe acreage is required for dog adoption through Rez Dog Rescue. All adopted dogs must also be allowed in their family homes to sleep at night.

To adopt Annisette for $100, call Sheri at 208-3853. More information and a list of available pets at Rez Dog Rescue may be found online at the Rez Dog Rescue of Montana page on Facebook and petfinder.com.

