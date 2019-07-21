Archimedes is a female German shepherd/Irish wolfhound/border collie mix dog available for adoption through Rimrock Humane Society. Her family will move this summer and the pup cannot go along.
Archimedes was named after the Greek mathematician, engineer, and inventor because she is so intelligent. She is very active and needs a large yard to play in and an attentive family who will keep her occupied.
Her current family takes her on several long walks a day, and believes Archimedes would run all day if they’d let her. Her new owner should be aware of Archimedes’ enthusiasm for running, because she has a high “prey drive” as well — she could take off in pursuit of deer and other chase-ables, and likely, not look back.
Archimedes barks at strange, unfamiliar noises, and has is highly distracted by reflected light and laser pointers.
Even though Archimedes is so eager, she can also be lazy and very affectionate. The dog has received a few weeks of professional obedience training and has learned many commands. Archimedes gets along with most other large dogs, but her being around small dogs, cats and young children would require supervision because of her exuberance and high energy level.
To adopt Archimedes for $125, contact RHS through its website at rimrockhumanesociety.org, or by calling 406-323-3687, or emailing schurch@rimrockhumanesociety.org.