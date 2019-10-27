Baby Girl is a 13-year-old black, female lab mix available for adoption at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter. YVAS volunteers say she’s a staff favorite “because she’s as sweet as they come.” Though she is getting on in years, Baby Girl still has plenty of love left to give.
Baby Girl loves to nap, get belly rubs and treats. She has lived in a home with other dogs and cats and would likely be fine in a home with dog-savvy children.
Her normal adoption fee of $160 will be reduced to $80 if her new family mentions seeing her in The Billings Gazette. The fee includes the cost of her spaying, age-appropriate vaccinations and microchipping.
Many other animals are also available.
To adopt Baby Girl, call YVAS at 294-7387 or go to the shelter located at 1735 Monad Road. YVAS is open from noon to 7 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, and noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The shelter is closed on Wednesday.
You have free articles remaining.
YVAS also invites the community to the following special events:
- Check Meow’t: 9 a.m.-noon Monday, Nov. 11. Adoptable YVAS cats visit the Billings Public Library.
- PetSmart Adoption Weekend (West End location): Nov. 9-10.
- Howliday Trees: Nov. 27-Dec. 25 at Big Sky Coffee Roasters and Century 21 Hometown Brokers. Choose an ornament from the tree, purchase wish-list items for YVAS animal.
The organization needs donations of towels, blankets, wet and dry cat food, soft dog treats, hot dogs, leashes, collars, hard and soft dog toys, and cat toys. Also needed are supplies for pocket pets such as Guinea pigs, hamsters, ferrets, etc.
For more information, go to the “Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter” Facebook page or yvas.org.