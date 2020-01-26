Baby is a 5-year-old black Bombay mix cat available for adoption through Help for Homeless Pets. This male shorthair is very sweet and has been raised around kids, dogs and another cat. Baby would be a great companion or family cat. He loves to cuddle with anybody who will let him. His previous owners were unable to keep him when they moved here.
He is neutered and current on vaccinations.
Baby has many friends also needing homes, including other cats, dogs, Guinea pigs and a cute dwarf hamster with a large, accessorized cage. Rabbits are also available and some baby bunnies will be ready for adoption soon.
HHP pets visit Tractor Supply at 496 Main St., from 12:30 to 4 p.m. most Saturdays.
You have free articles remaining.
To adopt Baby for $45, contact Angie by calling 860-8735, or go to Help for Homeless Pets, located at 2910 Hannon Road. The shelter is open from 1 to 6 p.m. daily.
The organization needs donations of humidifiers for its shelter. Many other pet care items are also needed. Gift certificates to any hardware store for maintenance and repair projects are always accepted. Volunteers who can help with repairs, maintenance projects, or general cleaning are always welcome. To volunteer, text or call Ashley at 861-3342, or Angie at 860-8735.
To view a list of animals or for more information, go to helpforhomelesspets.org, or follow the organization’s Facebook page.