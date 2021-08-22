Pet of the week: Baja Blast

Baja Blast is a 4-year-old medium haired female cat available for adoption through Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Baja Blast is the definition of a laid-back cat. She is very quiet, doesn't ask for much, and would enjoy a new home where she can be your shadow. Her hobbies include napping and people watching.

Staff does not know much about her past, but believes she would do well in a home with respectful children, but no other cats. She has been in the shelter for more than a month looking for a forever home.

Baja Blast is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.

To adopt Baja Blast, contact YVAS by calling 294-7387 or by visiting the shelter located at 1735 Monad Road. A portion of her $50 adoption fee has been sponsored.

YVAS is open from noon to 7 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday; and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The shelter is closed on Wednesday.