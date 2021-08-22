Pet of the week: Baja Blast

Baja Blast is a 4-year-old medium haired female cat available for adoption through Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.
Baja Blast is the definition of a laid-back cat. She is very quiet, doesn't ask for much, and would enjoy a new home where she can be your shadow. Her hobbies include napping and people watching.
Staff does not know much about her past, but believes she would do well in a home with respectful children, but no other cats. She has been in the shelter for more than a month looking for a forever home.
Baja Blast is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.
To adopt Baja Blast, contact YVAS by calling 294-7387 or by visiting the shelter located at 1735 Monad Road. A portion of her $50 adoption fee has been sponsored.
YVAS is open from noon to 7 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday; and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The shelter is closed on Wednesday.
YVAS is now offering monthly low-cost spay and neuter clinics. The next clinic will be Saturday, Sept. 25. Cats are $45 and dogs are $55 for spays or neuters in addition to low-cost vaccination and microchipping options. Sign-ups for the September clinic begin Thursday, Sept. 2 at the shelter. Payment is required to book an appointment; cash or credit/debit cards are accepted. Appointments will not be taken over the phone.
YVAS needs donations of towels, blankets, wet and dry cat food, soft dog treats, hot dogs, leashes, collars, hard and soft dog toys, cat toys and supplies for pocket pets.
For more information, go to yvas.org or Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter's Facebook page.