Pet of the week: Bambino

Bambino is a 5-year-old male black and brown brindle lab mix available for adoption through Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Bambino originally came to YVAS as a stray.

He is an extremely smart boy and he will need an attentive home that can keep him active and busy so that he stays out of trouble. Bambino can be quite the escape artist if left unattended for too long. He will be a great family dog, but can be picky about his dog friends so the shelter recommends doing a dog meet if there are other canines already in the home.

Bambino is neutered.

To adopt Bambino, contact YVAS by calling 294-7387 or by visiting the shelter located at 1735 Monad Road. His adoption fee has been sponsored.

YVAS is open from noon to 7 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday; and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The shelter is closed on Wednesday.

Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter is now offering AKC Obedience and AKC Trick Dog classes. More information on the shelter's special events page of the website, yvas.org.