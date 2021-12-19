 Skip to main content
Pet of the week: Bat Girl
editor's pick

Pet of the week: Bat Girl

Bat Girl

Bat Girl is a dog available for adoption at Rez Dog Rescue.

 JADE FELDMAN, Billings Gazette

Bat Girl is a 3.5-month-old female Lab mix puppy available for adoption from Rez Dog Rescue of Montana.

She is energetic and loves to give kisses. She does well with cats and dogs.

Bat Girl is nearly house trained. She is very smart and learns quickly.

She is spayed and up to date on shots. To adopt her for a $175 adoption fee, contact her foster mom Sheri at 406-208-3853.

A home with a fenced yard or in the country with safe acreage is required for dog adoption through Rez Dog Rescue. All adopted dogs must also be allowed in their family homes to sleep at night.

More information and a list of Rez Dog Rescue’s available pets may be found online at the Rez Dog Rescue of Montana page on Facebook and petfinder.com.

