Pet of the week: Bella

Bella is an 8-year-old female pit bull terrier available for adoption through Rimrock Humane Society.

Bella arrived at RHS as an unclaimed stray. After some sleuthing and networking on social media, the organization was able to contact a man who had become Bella’s human after his mother, Bella’s original human, died. After caring for Bella for several years, the man had to move and could not keep Bella. He gave her away to a person who shelter representatives said is obviously not looking for her or wanting her back.

Shelter volunteers say Bella, true to her breed’s nature, is heartbroken after so much loss and deserves a forever home. Bella is a loving dog and likes cuddling in her human’s lap. She's also a bit of an entertainer. She'll sit, shake and lie down on command — if there’s a treat waiting in reward. She loves playing with a tire swing, other toys, and her knuckle bone.

Bella is great with kids and people in general. She was raised as an only dog and would enjoy that status in her new home.

She is spayed, microchipped, dewormed and current on vaccinations.

To adopt Bella for $125, send a private message on the Rimrock Humane Society Facebook page, email schurch@rimrockhumanesociety.org or fill out the online application at rimrockhumanesociety.org/contact-us/online-forms/dog-application.

