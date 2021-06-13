Pet of the week: Bloom

Bloom is a 3-year-old long haired cat available for adoption through Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Bloom is a quiet and sweet beauty who just loves to snuggle and watch you work. She can be a little shy at first, but quickly warms up after you offer some treat and a few head scratches.

The shelter believes she would do fine in a home with respectful children and doesn't seem to mind other cats. She's looking for a mellow home that matches her mellow personality.

Bloom is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.

To adopt Bloom for a $50 adoption fee, contact YVAS by calling 294-7387 or by visiting the shelter located at 1735 Monad Road. Mention this feature to receive 50% off her adoption.

YVAS is open from noon to 7 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday; and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The shelter is closed on Wednesday.