Pet of the week: Bloom

Bloom is a 3-year-old long haired cat available for adoption through Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.
Bloom is a quiet and sweet beauty who just loves to snuggle and watch you work. She can be a little shy at first, but quickly warms up after you offer some treat and a few head scratches.
The shelter believes she would do fine in a home with respectful children and doesn't seem to mind other cats. She's looking for a mellow home that matches her mellow personality.
Bloom is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.
To adopt Bloom for a $50 adoption fee, contact YVAS by calling 294-7387 or by visiting the shelter located at 1735 Monad Road. Mention this feature to receive 50% off her adoption.
YVAS is open from noon to 7 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday; and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The shelter is closed on Wednesday.
YVAS is offering a low-cost vaccination clinic for dogs and cats on June 16 from 4-6:30 p.m. at the Learning Center, 2010 Grand Ave. Suite 1. No appointment is necessary and vaccines will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis, as quantities are limited. Vaccines offered are rabies, distemper (DHPP or FVRCP) and bordatella (kennel cough). YVAS will also be offering low-cost microchipping at the event. For pricing or more information, go to the website or call 406-294-7387.
YVAS needs donations of towels, blankets, wet and dry cat food, soft dog treats, hot dogs, leashes, collars, hard and soft dog toys, cat toys and supplies for pocket pets.
For more information, go to yvas.org or Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter's Facebook page.