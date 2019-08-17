Bonnie is a 9-year-old female tuxedo cat available for adoption through Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter. The friendly and gentle feline would make a terrific family pet. The polydactyl cat’s typical adoption fee is $15, but during the YVAS Clear the Shelter event, Bonnie’s new family can adopt her — extra toes and all — at a discount.
Playing a spinning a wheel during the event, Sunday visitors can win 10-100% off the normal adoption fees of all other cats, as well as dogs. Many great YVAS animals await loving homes.
The organization’s other events this weekend include the PetSmart Adoption Weekend at the store’s West End location, 2510 King Ave. W., from noon-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and Dog Days at Rose Park on Sunday.
YVAS will also host a low-cost spay/neuter clinic at MetraPark on Sept. 14-15. Cost of spaying/neutering is $45 per cat and $55 per dog. Appointments are required.
To schedule an appointment, contact YVAS by calling 294-7387 or going to the shelter located at 1735 Monad Road. YVAS is open from noon to 7 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday; and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The shelter is closed on Wednesday.
The organization needs donations of cat litter and dog and cat toys.
For more information about the shelter or available animals, go to yvas.org.