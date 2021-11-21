Pet of the week: Buddy

Buddy is a male 3-year-old brown Shorthair Tabby with special needs available for adoption from Help for Homeless Pets.

Buddy is super sweet, loves kids, and likes dogs.

He will follow you around and should be an inside only cat. Due to his past injury, he had surgery on his pelvis and still has a slight limp. He is all healed up, but it will be hard for him to protect himself. Buddy would prefer to be the only cat.

He is up to date on vaccinations.

To adopt Buddy for $75, call Angie at 860-8735, or go to Help for Homeless Pets, located at 2910 Hannon Road. The shelter is open from 1 to 6 p.m. daily.

The shelter also has a white guinea pig, adult cats and a large variety of dogs available for adoption.

To see a list of adoptable pets or for more information about HHP, go to helpforhomelesspets.org. Information is also available on the organization’s Facebook page.

The organization is in need of clean towels, wash cloths, sheets, blankets, cat supplies, dog supplies, paper towels, bleach, laundry soap, automatic dishwasher detergent and sanitizer.

Cash donations may be made through the organization's GoFundMe page.