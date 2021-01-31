Pet of the week: Carl

Carl is a 2 1/2-year-old male great Dane/German shepherd mix available for adoption through Rimrock Humane Society.

Carl is recently returned to RHS though no fault of his own after originally being adopted in September 2020.

He is housebroken and crate trained, and does not destroy the blankets and beds in his crate.

RHS volunteers say Carl is super laid back and friendly with people of all ages in the house. However, he does not do well with cats.

Because of his shepherd lineage, he is protective of his people, his yard and his vehicle – fine in the house but is wary of strangers when outside. This is a definite shepherd feature and should be handled with proper training and supervision. RHS would love for Carl’s new owner to be an experienced dog person.

Carl seems to be selective of the dogs he likes — any introductions to a new family’s existing dog would be done through the supervision of a trainer just to be sure that first impression is a good one. Carl does great in the car, has learned to walk loose lead — knows sit, stay, shake both hands, and lay down.