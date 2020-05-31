Pet of the week: Carl

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Carl is a 1½-year-old male Great Dane/German shepherd mix available for adoption through Rimrock Humane Society.

The handsome, expressive dog has traits from his Great Dane side, such as being a laid-back couch potato, as well as his German shepherd side, such as being attentive and observant, having a prey drive, and being protective of his humans and his space.

The 115-pound pup has spent time in RHS’s Doggy Boot Camp, where his trainer lovingly calls him “Doofus,” and he is learning how to behave well. Carl has learned to walk on a loose lead, knows “sit,” “heel” and “down” commands, and is learning “wait.” With patient, continued training, he will be a terrific pet for the right person.

Carl is friendly and interested in people, but does not get along with cats. Carl is neutered, housebroken, crate-trained, current on shots, wormed and microchipped. His adoption fee is $125.

To adopt Carl or for more information, send a private message on the “Rimrock Humane Society” Facebook page, email schurch@rimrockhumanesociety.org or fill out the online dog application at rimrockhumanesociety.org/contact-us/online-forms/dog-application.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0