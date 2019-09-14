Caterpillar is a five-month-old domestic medium hair kitten. His brother, Grasshopper, is a domestic short hair kitten. They and their feline friends are available for adoption during Billings Animal Rescue Kare’s "Real House Cats" adoption event.
Throughout the weekend, the adoption fee for all kittens age 16 weeks-1 year old is reduced to $15 each, and all cats age 1 year and older are available for only $10 each. The fee includes spaying or neutering, vaccinations, and a two-week health guarantee.
BARK also has puppies and dogs available for adoption, including two small dogs and young adult mini-poodles. Also, a special-needs golden retriever and her service dog are adoptable together for the fee of just one dog.
BARK's annual Spay-ghetti Dinner fundraiser will take place at Shrine Auditorium from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9. The community is invited to enjoy a delicious spaghetti dinner to help the agency save pets’ lives.
The organization needs donations of dry Purina Kitten Chow, wet kitten food, kitten milk replacement, paper towels, bleach, and laundry and dish soap.
BARK is located at 4017 First Ave. S. Visiting hours are from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The organization is closed on Monday.
For more information, call the organization at 208-2454, or go to the “Billings Animal Rescue Kare (B.A.R.K.)” Facebook page.