Pet of the week: Chelsea

Chelsea is a 1-year-old female domestic shorthair cat available for adoption at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter. The black-haired green-eyed cat is laid back and quiet. She likes her independence, but also loves receiving human attention. She gets along with other cats if they give her enough space. She is spayed, microchipped and current on vaccinations.

Of all the YVAS animals awaiting homes, Chelsea has been there the longest. Cat adoption at YVAS normally costs $50, but Chelsea is available for a 50% discount to an adoptee who mentions The Gazette Pet of the Week.

To adopt Chelsea, call YVAS at 294-7387 or go to the shelter located at 1735 Monad Road. The shelter's hours are noon-7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and noon-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The shelter is closed on Wednesday.

YVAS is hosting its “Give a Meal, Win a Meal” Thanksgiving drawing. The winner will receive a turkey and other tasty treats, prizes for his or her animal, home décor and more. The winning ticket will be drawn and announced on Saturday, Nov. 21. Raffle tickets cost $10 each or $40 for five and are available at the shelter and online at yvas.org. All proceeds benefit the care and support of YVAS pets.