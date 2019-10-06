Pet of the week: Chica

Chica is a 1½-year-old female mixed-breed dog available for adoption through Rez Dog Rescue of Montana.
The organization said Chica was severely malnourished and showed signs of having been hit by a car when they received her. Although she has hip dysplasia, Chica is at a healthy weight, and her condition does not slow her down. She came to the organization with her four tiny puppies.
Chica is happy, friendly, and gentle. She plays well with other dogs and would likely get along with cats. She is house-trained, spayed, and current on vaccinations.
To adopt Chica for $100, call Sheri at 208-3853.
Many other dogs are also available through Rez Dog Rescue.
A home with a fenced yard or in the country with safe acreage is required for dog adoption through Rez Dog Rescue. All adopted dogs must also be allowed in their family homes to sleep at night.
For more information, or to view a list of pets available through Rez Dog Rescue, go to petfinder.com or the Rez Dog Rescue of Montana page on Facebook.