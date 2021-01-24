Pet of the Week: Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders is a seven-year-old neutered male cat available for adoption at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

This sweet black cat is full of nothing but love, and prefers to lay around and enjoy the sunshine. Because he is so mellow, he would do great in a home that could match his energy.

He enjoys sitting next to you, eating snacks and grooming himself. Chicken Tenders arrived at YVAS with some allergies, but he's feeling much better with treatment and a grain-free diet. He is fully vaccinated and microchipped.

The adoption fee for adult cats is usually $50, but a portion of Chicken Tenders' fee has been sponsored.

To adopt Chicken Tenders, call YVAS at 294-7387 or go to the shelter located at 1735 Monad Road. The shelter's hours are noon-7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and noon-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The shelter is closed on Wednesday.

