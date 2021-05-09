Pet of the week: Chub Chub

Chub Chub is a 2-year-old tabby cat available for adoption through Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Chub Chub is a sweet cat, and gets along well with other cats and dogs. He would make a great family cat, as he just wants to hang out and get some love.

He is neutered and up-to-date on shots.

To adopt Chub Chub for a $50 adoption fee, contact YVAS by calling 294-7387 or by visiting the shelter located at 1735 Monad Road. YVAS is open from noon to 7 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday; and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The shelter is closed on Wednesday.

On May 6-9, the shelter is hosting Bissell Pet Foundation's Empty the Shelters adoption event. Select YVAS animals have $25 adoption fees during this event.

The shelter is also holding a spay and neuter clinic on Saturday, May 22.

Check out other upcoming special events at https://yvas.org/get-involved/special-events/.

YVAS needs donations of towels, canned cat food, dog toys, leashes, collars and Breeder's Edge Kitten and Puppy formula.

For more information, go to yvas.org or Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter's Facebook page.

