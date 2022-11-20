Pet of the Week: Closing Time

Closing Time is a 6-year-old male cat available for adoption through Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter. He is a sweetheart who lives by his own rules. He arrived at the shelter as a stray in late October with very few teeth. Closing Time doesn't have a lot of information available on his background, but he's fine with that. He's more focused on the future.

Closing Time is an affectionate little guy. He isn't fond of being held, but enjoys being pet or having his head scratched. He'd do best with a family that can understand and respect his desire to keep his paws on the floor. He would also do well with other feline friends, although he can be a bit selective as far as furry friends are concerned.

Closing Time is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. His adoption fee has been sponsored, so he is free to whoever would love him forever. There is a $7.50 fee for a license for those within Billings city limits.

Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter is running a "Thanks for Giving an Animal a Home" adoption promotion in hopes that all animals find loving homes in time for Thanksgiving. Adult cats are $10 to adopt and adult dogs are $25 through November 27. Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has a need for cat litter, wet cat food, paper towels, toys for dogs and cats, soft treats for dogs and cats, leashes, collars, supplies for small animals such as guinea pigs and monetary donations are always welcome and appreciated.

Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has temporarily changed their hours. The shelter is now opening at 1 p.m. daily until further notice. On Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays they close at 7 p.m. On Saturdays and Sundays they close at 5 p.m. They are still closed to the public on Wednesdays.

For other information about the shelter and its programs, call 106-294-7387 or visit the shelter's website at www.yvas.org.