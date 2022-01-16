Pet of the week: Copper

Copper is a 3-year-old male Hound and Pittie mix available for adoption through Rimrock Humane Society.

He loves attention and cuddle time.

Copper knows basic commands, walks on a loose leash, and is not a barker. He does well with dogs and cats with proper introductions. He is house trained.

Copper is scheduled to be neutered, vaccinated and microchipped later this month.

To adopt Copper for $125, send a private message on the Rimrock Humane Society Facebook page or fill out the online application at rimrockhumanesociety.org/contact-us/online-forms/dog-application.

