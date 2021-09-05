 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pet of the week: Coyote
editor's pick

Pet of the week: Coyote

Coyote

Coyote is the pet of the week from Rez Dog Rescue.

 CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette

Coyote is a 4-month-old female heeler mix puppy available for adoption from Rez Dog Rescue of Montana.

She gets along great with other dogs, and is expected to be medium-sized when full grown.

Coyote is fixed, up to date on shots and is mostly potty trained.  To adopt her for a $175 adoption fee, contact Sheri at 406-208-3853.

A home with a fenced yard or in the country with safe acreage is required for dog adoption through Rez Dog Rescue. All adopted dogs must also be allowed in their family homes to sleep at night.

More information and a list of Rez Dog Rescue’s available pets may be found online at the Rez Dog Rescue of Montana page on Facebook and petfinder.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Trio of Red River piglets go crazy over new toys at San Diego Zoo

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News