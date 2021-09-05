Pet of the week: Coyote

Coyote is a 4-month-old female heeler mix puppy available for adoption from Rez Dog Rescue of Montana.

She gets along great with other dogs, and is expected to be medium-sized when full grown.

Coyote is fixed, up to date on shots and is mostly potty trained. To adopt her for a $175 adoption fee, contact Sheri at 406-208-3853.

A home with a fenced yard or in the country with safe acreage is required for dog adoption through Rez Dog Rescue. All adopted dogs must also be allowed in their family homes to sleep at night.

More information and a list of Rez Dog Rescue’s available pets may be found online at the Rez Dog Rescue of Montana page on Facebook and petfinder.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0