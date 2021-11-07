 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pet of the week: Cy
editor's pick

Pet of the week: Cy

Cy

Cy is a 3.5-year-old male Labrador Retriever hound mix available for adoption through Rimrock Humane Society.

 courtesy photo

Cy is a 3.5-year-old male Labrador Retriever hound mix available for adoption through Rimrock Humane Society.

He has a beautiful braying bark and plays well with other dogs. He does not get along with cats.

Cy arrived at Rimrock Humane Society as a stray. He is blind in his right eye, but it does not require removal. Cy had an Achilles tendon avulsion, but is fully recovered. 

He is very lovable and requires some patience regarding obedience due to his hound mentality. He has good recall and is very food motivated during training.

He has proven himself to be a hunter of rabbits and prairie dogs. A fenced yard is required for him, but he is not a jumper or an escape artist.

Cy is neutered, housebroken, crate-trained, microchipped, dewormed and current on vaccinations.

To adopt Cy for $125, send a private message on the Rimrock Humane Society Facebook page or fill out the online application at rimrockhumanesociety.org/contact-us/online-forms/dog-application.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Why are nurses quitting their jobs?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News