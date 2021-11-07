Pet of the week: Cy

Cy is a 3.5-year-old male Labrador Retriever hound mix available for adoption through Rimrock Humane Society.

He has a beautiful braying bark and plays well with other dogs. He does not get along with cats.

Cy arrived at Rimrock Humane Society as a stray. He is blind in his right eye, but it does not require removal. Cy had an Achilles tendon avulsion, but is fully recovered.

He is very lovable and requires some patience regarding obedience due to his hound mentality. He has good recall and is very food motivated during training.

He has proven himself to be a hunter of rabbits and prairie dogs. A fenced yard is required for him, but he is not a jumper or an escape artist.

Cy is neutered, housebroken, crate-trained, microchipped, dewormed and current on vaccinations.

To adopt Cy for $125, send a private message on the Rimrock Humane Society Facebook page or fill out the online application at rimrockhumanesociety.org/contact-us/online-forms/dog-application.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0