Pet of the week: Cy

Cy is a 2-year-old male red hound dog available for adoption at Rimrock Humane Society.

Cy is an exuberant, happy dog who loves to play. His new home will need plenty of toys for him to play with. He is a low shedder and maintains a beautiful coat with minimal care.

The handsome pup weighs 70 pounds, but he is sleek and athletic. He is not as heavy-boned as some hounds, which should allow him to participate in all family outings. He lives in a foster home with 7 other dogs and two cats and gets along with all of them.

His hound nature takes a bit of patience in the area of obedience — he requires consistent repetition and follow through to perform. He is willing to obey, but needs humans who understand hound behavior and learning. He’s very food motivated, which helps with his training.

Cy has a beautiful bay but he is not an excessive barker.

He is a hunter of rabbits and prairie dogs. Outside cats could also be a challenge if they run — his prey drive would kick in. A good fence is needed for this large hound, but he is not a jumper or an escape artist. Cy has good recall, but his new home should keep him on a long line until a confirmed bond is made.