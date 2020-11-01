Pet of the week: Daisy

Daisy is a 7-year-old female German Shepherd/chow mix dog available for adoption through Help for Homeless Pets.

Daisy is a sweet brown-and-black senior dog that lost her home. She loves going for car rides and slow walks, and hanging out at home with her human. She is well-mannered, housebroken and familiar with using a doggie door.

She’d be a great companion pet or family pet. She is good with kids, but a home with older children who would be gentle and respect her age would be preferred. Daisy is protective of her home and family members around strangers until she gets to know them.

Daisy has never been around other dogs or cats, so HHP representatives suggest a meet-and-greet for those considering adopting her and have other pets.

Daisy is spayed and current on her parvo/distemper combo vaccinations.

Other pets are also available, including more dogs, cats of all ages, three rabbits with a large cage plus accessories and toys, and young Guinea pigs.

To adopt Daisy for $125, call Angie at 860-8735, or go to Help for Homeless Pets, located at 2910 Hannon Road. The shelter is open from 1 to 6 p.m. daily.