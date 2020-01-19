Davis is a male Shar-Pei/lab/heeler mix available for adoption through Rez Dog Rescue of Montana.
Approximately 4 months old, Davis is a happy, loveable pup ready to win hearts. He enjoys running and playing with his siblings, and exploring the backyard where he puts everything he finds into his mouth. Davis will be large when fully grown. He is neutered and current on vaccinations.
Davis’ five litter mates are also waiting for their forever homes.
You have free articles remaining.
A home with a fenced yard or in the country with safe acreage is required for dog adoption through Rez Dog Rescue. All adopted dogs must also be allowed in their family homes to sleep at night.
To adopt Davis for $150, email his foster mom, Stacee, at ringo406@hotmail.com.
For more information, or to view a list of pets available through Rez Dog Rescue, go to petfinder.com or the Rez Dog Rescue of Montana page on Facebook.